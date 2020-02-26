Mom, daughter both are 9

Mother Kristina Oliva will turn age 9 this month, the same age as her daughter, Rozlynn (shown here with brother Donavon). Kristina Oliva's birthday is on leap day, so she has had just nine birthdays.

 CONTRIBUTED Mother Kristina Oliva will turn age 9 this month, the same age as her daughter, Rozlynn (shown here with brother Donavon). Kristina Oliva's birthday is on leap day, so she has had just nine birthdays.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments