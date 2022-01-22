Spooner’s Moe-Miller American Legion Post #12 honors World War I soldier Engwald Moe and World War II soldier Harold Miller.
Who were the men this Spooner post is named after?
Engwald R. Moe
Private Engwald R. Moe served in Co. M 26th Infantry. He was killed in action near Cantigay, France, on May 28, 1918.
Private Moe was cited for “Gallantry in Action and Especially Meritorious Services” by Command of Major General Summerall on Jan. 1, 1920, Headquarters First Division.
A plaque signed by General John L. Pershing, commander in chief, in July 1918, reads, “He bravely laid down his life for the cause of his country. His name will ever remain fresh in the hearts of his friends and comrades. The record of his honorable service will be preserved in the archives of the American Expeditionary Forces.”
The history behind Private Moe lies buried deeply in the yellowed pages of the Spooner Advocate printed from the early days of World War I, known in those days only as The World War.
On Friday, July 27, 1917, the Spooner Advocate printed the names of the “Personnel of Company E,” Spooner’s boys going off to fight in The World War. Among those names was that of Engwald R. Moe. He was later a transfer to K Company, 128th Regiment, 64th Brigade. Engwald Moe was one of four sons of John Moe to fight in the war.
He died in action on May 28, 1918.
For a time, it seemed Spooner soldier Engwald R. Moe had disappeared from the face of the earth. Then on May 2, 1919, this letter from Adj. General J.T. Kerr concerning Moe arrived, reading, “There is no record of his ever having entered a hospital, and German authorities report no record to indicate his ever having been a prisoner; no burial information available.”
“Welcome Home – Our Soldier and Sailor Boys” on May 23, 1919, was a spring headline in the Advocate.
The story reported a homecoming celebration planned for July 4. The July 11, 1919, Advocate proclaimed the celebration a huge success, reading, “The streets were crowded with visitors, hundreds coming by automobiles and trains until every street seemed to be densely packed and each lunch stand, restaurant and hotel in town served to the limit of their capacity, until all were satisfied and joined the throngs waiting to take part in the many forms of entertainment that had been arranged for them.”
Not present in that glorious homecoming was Engwald Moe, who had been dead nearly a year.
Birth of American Legion
The same issue had a front page headline, “American Legion Organized.”
The story read, “The service men of Washburn County, at a meeting held at the Fair Grounds the afternoon of July 4, elected the following officers: President – John H. Holtz; Vice President – George Bahlman; Secretary – Leon Huff; Treasurer – Elmer H. Canfield.
“It is planned to affiliate with the state organization securing a charter for a post to be located in Spooner. The American Legion is the organization to American veterans of the World War. It is a non-political and non-military organization making no distinction between overseas men and the men who did not get overseas.
“Any soldier, sailor or marine who served honorably between April 6, 1917 and Nov. 11, 1919 is eligible.”
And on July 25, 1919, the Spooner Advocate made first mention of Moe. “Charter has already been granted. This post will be known as the Engwald R. Moe Post.”
How Moe died
It wasn’t until veteran Charles Murphy was interviewed in the Advocate in 1979 that the mystery of what actually happened to Engwald Moe was apparently cleared up.
In that interview, Murphy stated, “They saw him (Engwald Moe) go up in the air with a shell. The only thing they found out after years of hunting was they found a guy who saw him killed.”
Moe is buried at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in Belleau, France.
Harold Miller
In 1947 the Engwald R. Moe Post was re-chartered as Moe-Miller Post #12. Harold Miller died during World War II, on June 14, 1942.
Miller was the first in Washburn County to die in WWII.
A 1938 graduate of Spooner High School, Miller went into the United States Air Force.
Like Engwald Moe in WWI, Harold Miller’s WWII death was surrounded by mystery. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Miller of Spooner, had to endure three years of waiting to learn that Harold had died June 14, 1942, as a prisoner of war in a POW camp in the Philippines.
He died in a Japanese prison camp of malaria and dysentery. He was captured at Clark Field in Pampanga, Philippine Islands, when the Japanese overran it. Harold Miller’s fate was foreshadowed by a Sept. 5, 1940, Spooner Advocate article, which read, “Private Harold Miller arrived home in Spooner last Saturday to enjoy a month’s furlough, having graduated as a welder at the airbase in Rantoul, Ill. He will next be sent to a base in the Philippine Islands for two years service.”
Two years became the rest of his life. Harold Miller never came home again. He was 21 when he died. He will forever be 21 years old.
Harold Miller has a cross in the Philippines in the National American Cemetery.
The Moe-Miller Legion Auxiliary was started in 1924 as the Engwald R. Moe Auxiliary, sharing the same name as the Legion post.
Later, like the American Legion Post, the Auxiliary added Harold Miller’s name.
