Memorial Medical Center is adding two new members to its board of directors.
Aistis Tumas was born in Los Angeles, but his family eventually settled in the Midwest, and Wisconsin has been his home ever since. Tumas graduated from high school in Ripon, earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry at Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., and went on to complete medical school and a residency in family medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Tumas and his family moved to Ashland in 2015 after he finished his residency, and his parents now live in the area as well. Tumas practices family medicine at St. Luke's Chequamegon Clinic and is chief of medicine at MMC. He and his family live in Ashland where his wife teaches at Northland College.
Taylor Pearson graduated from Washburn High in 2000 and went on to obtain two undergraduate degrees from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse in marketing and economics. After college, Pearson spent a few years working for a healthcare management company in La Crosse before moving to Texas to manage a urology clinic for two years. He chose to come back to the area after that to help run the family business. For the past eight years, he and his brother have been assisting in running the daily operations of Washburn Iron Works, a local foundry business that employs about 40 people. His grandfather started the company in 1976.
Pearson lives in Washburn with his wife Leah who is the manager of the LifeLine program at MMC. They have three small children all under the age of 4. He is a member of the Washburn School Board and serves as president of the Bayfield County Economic Development Corporation.
Information provided by Memorial Medical Center.
