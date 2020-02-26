We've been having some days of unusually warm weather the last couple of weeks. It's great for our spirits (and our roofs). I just hope we won't have to pay for it in April and May!
Reminders: The Minong Area Chamber of Commerce meeting is on March 4 at 3 p.m. at the Minong Public Library. Also mark your calendars for their Pie and Bake Sale on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until gone, and they go fast 'cause they are so good! They will also have gluten-free and keto sweets, as well as the regular fare.
Friday, March 6, is the World Day of Prayer, 1:30 p.m., being held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Minong this year. Everyone is welcome. Lse5 WM The country of Zambobwe will be of interest, with food, decorations, etc., from that area. All are welcome, come see what it's all about.
Daylight Saving Time begins on March 8. Don't forget to set your clocks ahead an hour.
The Minong New Hope utheran Church invites veryone to join them for soup uppers at 5 p.m. and Lenten ervices at 6 p.m. starting arch 4, Wednesday nights. Calvary Lutheran Church
Calvary Lutheran Church nd St. Mary Catholic Church n Minong will again this year e alternating combined enten services and soup uppers and welcome veryone to join them. Soup at p.m. and services at 6 p.m., ednesday evenings starting arch 4 at Calvary. March 11 will be at St. Mary.
(March 18 and April 1 at Calvary, March 25 and April 8 at St. Mary.) Calvary's Silent Retreats will resume on April 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. following the Lenten Season.
Northwood School: Fab Lab, every Thursday evening, except on holidays. Parents, mark your calendars for Mid-winter Break on Thursday and Friday, March 12-13. Boys varsity basketball will have a game at Grantsburg High School gym in Grantsburg, 480 E. James Ave., on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. Girls Regional basketball game, at home, Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m. vs. a team to be determined.
The Minong Senior Center had 12 teams that participated in their cribbage tournament last Saturday, Feb. 22. Eighty-seven dollars was raised for the center's repairs. Kitty Waggoner won the 50/50 raffle, and there were several door prizes. Jerry and Velma Brewer won the tournament, congrats to them! Andy and Shirley Anderson were in second place, and third-place winners were Midge Grosskreutz and Kathleen Edwards. A great time was had by all!
Dining at 5 in March will be Monday, March 2. Salad starts at 4:30p.m. Pricing has recently changed to $6 for seniors, $9 if under 60. There will be bingo after. Please call ahead for reservations so they know how many to prepare for. There is quilting every Wednesday at 9 a.m., and there will be cribbage on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 12:30 p.m.
Happy birthday this week to Tim Schirmer, Craig Golembeiwski, Mike Davis, and Linda Conn
on March 1; Brody Waggoner and Jeri Scheller, March 2; and Amber Riley and Rita Shaw on March 3.
February 27 is National Kahlua Day and National Retro Day.
February 28 is National Floral Design Day and National Science Day.
February 29 (Leap Day) is National Rare Disease Day U.S.A. and National Frog Legs Day (only occurs on leap year).
March 1 is National Horse Protection Day and National Dadgum Day (really, I don't make these up). March 2 is World Teen Mental Wellness Day.
March 3 is National Anthem Day and National I Want You To Be Happy Day.
March 4 is National Hug a G.I. Day and National Sons Day.
Fun Fact: Without Leap Day, the calendar would be off by about five hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds each year!
A woman named Karin Henriksen of Andenes, Norway, gave birth to babies [leaplings] in the years
1960, 1964, and 1968! Three consecutive leap years! Have a great week, folks.
Sandy Ericson can be reached at minongnews@yahoo.com or text or call 715.520.3150.
