Senior Shea Mineau scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Chequamegon High School girls' basketball team in a 51-30 non-conference victory over visiting Tomahawk in the Eagles' Nest on Monday, Feb. 17.
Mineau's was 10-of-12 from the floor and added four assists and two steals to her double-double.
Josi Orr also scored in double figures for the Screaming Eagles with 12 points. Lanie Heizler had seven points, Jovi Miguel scored six and Jeanna Scanlon tallied five. Victory Smith had a deuce and Nina Kelto and Michelle Rodriguez added points.
Scanlon had three steals and Orr, Miguel and Kelto had two each. Orr had five rebounds.
The Screaming Eagles closed the regular season with a 65-40 Marawood North Conference loss to the MNC champion Phillips Loggers in the Eagles' Nest on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Orr and Mineau teamed for 27 points. Orr led in scoring with 14 points and Mineau had another double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds.
Scanlon tallied seven points and had four assists. Heizler and Miguel scored four and two points, respectively.
Phillips, which won the MNC title with a 12-5 conference record, led 34-26 at the half and pulled away with a 31-14 advantage after intermission.
The 12th-seeded Screaming Eagles opened WIAA Div. 4 regional play at fifth-seeded Cameron on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The winner advanced to face the fourth-seeded Loggers at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Logger Camp.
