Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&