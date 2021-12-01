PARK FALLS — An equipment auction of the former paper mill in Park Falls was substantially completed and the process of removing the items will start soon, according to a prepared statement from Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick that was posted on Facebook on Wednesday.
The buildings and equipment of the Park Falls Mill, formerly Flambeau River Papers, was sold to Maynards Industries by the city in August. The international liquidation and auction company held a two-day online auction on Nov. 16-17.
“The liquidation process, or rather the removal of equipment, is estimated to last at least two years,” Bablick said in his statement. “The owner will occupy the former mill office building during that time, which ensures this historic building will be protected. The mill constitutes dozens of individual buildings and it is likely that reuse of the property will start in some buildings, while liquidation continues in another.
According to the Maynards Industries website, the approved contractors to conduct dismantling and removal work are BKB Construction of Lena, and MW Machinery of Louisiana. The contracted transportation services include Action Transportation of Oregon, and Direct Connect Transport of St. Paul, Minnesota.
“This will be a fluid process and the city has been working cooperatively with the owner to ensure blight prevention, reuse, economic recovery, and protection of the environment,” Bablick said in the statement. “The liquidation of the mill represents the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.”
The Maynards Industries auction announcement noted that the “complete pulp and paper mill” was for sale and that it was “also available in its entirety.” The liquidation started as the Wisconsin Legislature attempted to assist the city in finding a new owner for the site with a loan deal that passed the state Assembly and is now in the Senate.
The Wisconsin Department of Administration Division of Executive Budget and Finance prepared the fiscal estimate for the bill, which would authorize the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to award a loan guarantee of up to $15 million to an eligible borrower to purchase or make improvements to the Park Falls Pulp and Paper Mill, upon approval of the Joint Committee on Finance. The bill would also allow a $1 million grant to an eligible recipient to maintain operations at the Verso Paper Mill in the city of Wisconsin Rapids.
The mayor’s post did not address the future options for the site at this time. The message did address the steps that the city and the liquidation company are taking to ensure the site is maintained for that eventuality.
There will be several issues that arise for the city, according to the mayor’s statement. The immediate issue to address “in the coming months” is with the water utility.
The consulting firm of Baker Tilly is nearly completed with a financial analysis of the city’s water utility, Bablick said. The report will provide a complete picture of needed adjustments that will result in a public report and a special meeting of the city council.
“I expect that to happen sometime in late winter or early spring,” Bablick said. “City staff and I are working diligently to minimize adjustments as much as possible.”
Bablick said he is also working to preserve all historical items and records from the paper mill site with the cooperation of the owner. These items and documents constitute the story of the industrial development of northern Wisconsin, the Flambeau River and the city itself, he said.
In the meantime the mayor is asking that the public respect the boundaries of the mill properties during the liquidation process. The site is under surveillance and trespassers will be cited by the city police department.
