Michelle Downs-Featherly

Michelle "Shelly" Lynn White Dove Downs-Featherly, 57, of Minong passed away unexpectedly at home on February 17, 2020.
Born June 14, 1962, Shelly was raised in Superior, the daughter of Joyce and
Shelly is preceded in death by her parents, Joyce and Robert Downs of Superior.
Shelly is survived by her husband, Luke Featherly of Minong; daughters, Sammie Jo Waisenen of Rice Lake, Megan Lynn (Ted) Ukkola of Maple, Angela Featherly of Barron, and Sara Larson of Star Prairie; son, Nick Featherly of Minong; grandsons, Mathew Winger of Rice Lake, Justin Baker of Rice Lake, and Jesse Lee Baker of Minong; and granddaughters, Dakota Featherly of Minong, Jazalyn Anthony of St. Paul, Allison Grimsby of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, August Featherly of Big Spring, Texas, Maurianna Baker of Minong, and Arianna Larson of Star Prairie; and two very much anticipated great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers.
Shelly was treasured and loved deeply by all. A traditional sendoff will be held at a later date.
