Boomers, do you remember the first time you went to a movie?
My friend and colleague at the Record, Dan Peterson, prompted me to reflect on this iconic piece of boomer life.
Dan’s memories of his movie theater in the small town of Crosby, Minnesota, where he grew up, were much like mine: Going to the movies was a mainstay of social life in a small town. And going to the movies was a very big deal; it was nothing we took for granted.
He recalls horror movies he went to with his big sister and brother — Dracula, Frankenstein, The Blob, and Creature from the Black Lagoon — which both fascinated and scared him, causing him to take refuge by ducking down behind the seat in front of him and peeking through the opening between the seats to see if the scary part was over.
The first movie I ever went to was with my father, who took my sister, brother and me to “A Night to Remember,” the story of the final day of the Titanic.
My father had a lifelong fascination with the history and story of the RMS Titanic. When that movie came to our little town of Menomonie, Wisconsin, and he told us we were going to see it, it felt like Christmas.
That movie was released in 1958, so I would have been nine or 10 years old. We dressed up for it on a Sunday afternoon and the word “matinee” sounded so sophisticated to me. Dad wore his Sunday suit.
I still remember where we sat: on the main level, right side, halfway down. Dad sat on the aisle seat with my brother Jim next to him, then me (always the middle child), and then my sister Dianne.
We were allowed one treat from the concession stand. Dianne got Milk Duds. Jim got Dots. I don’t remember what I had but if I had to guess it would be popcorn — with real butter on it in those days.
As for the movie, what I mainly recall is the biggest screen imaginable and the biggest sound I had ever heard. Everything felt BIG that day. Parts of the movie frightened me but I wasn’t going to let that show, especially not to my father who was clearly transfixed by that screen.
I also remember the walls and carpeting were red, as was the huge velvet curtain that swung open and closed when a movie began and ended. To this day, many movie theaters are red.
The seats were so comfortable. They were leather and they seemed to wrap around you. Today you could probably sell those old movie seats as an anti-anxiety chair. Throw a weighted blanket on top of yourself and you’re happy as a clam. (These columns make me talk like my mom.)
My dad took us to several other movies when we were children: "The Ten Commandments," "Sink the Bismarck," "Cinderella," and "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."
It was at "The Ten Commandments" that I learned the trick of covering my eyes with my hands at the parts in a movie that scared me. This movie had horrific scenes, with Charlton Heston playing Moses who led the Hebrews out of slavery.
There was death, destruction and plagues that spared no one. And it was four hours long. It forever made me wary of horror movies or religious movies that illustrate doom.
The State Theater in Menomonie, Wisconsin played large in my life. I ended up working there in the ticket box and at the concession stand during early high school. It was my first job.
It was also the site of my first date, as it was for so many boomers.
I wasn’t allowed to date until I was 16 but in 8th grade I agreed to go to the movies with a girlfriend who wanted to meet her boyfriend there. I was her cover. At the last minute she told me her boyfriend was bringing a friend—that was his cover. So, I was expected to sit with this friend.
I was terrified. I thought for sure my parents would find out. Plus, I didn’t know this boy and upon first sight I knew this was not for me.
It was a great movie though — "Parent Trap" with Hayley Mills who instantly became every girl’s idol.
We got through it.
Later in high school the movies were almost always the date of the week, usually on a Friday night. By the time I met someone I wanted to go to the movies with, I was 16 and my parents were OK with it.
Those first movie dates were agony. Trying to pick out the right outfit to wear; making sure there was gum in your purse and a dime to call home; applying lipstick after you left the house — these were decisions that were thought out the night before.
But the very worst part, the most tormenting issue was this: Will he put his arm around me? And will I let him? It was the litmus test of a relationship. If he didn’t put his arm around you, he didn’t like you. If he did, you weren’t sure you liked him.
Don’t let anyone tell you growing up was easy.
Other movies that stand out during those innocent times were "A Patch of Blue," "Cool Hand Luke," "Midnight Cowboy," "West Side Story" and "True Grit."
The movie that most affected me during those high school years was "Valley of the Dolls." I wanted to be one of those young women. I wanted the big city and bright lights. I think it greatly influenced my moving to Chicago later in life.
If I could have one more evening in that old State Theater, sitting in one of those fine leather chairs next to a guy who wanted to put his arm around me while watching that big screen and feeling the pull of what those movies showed us — I would be in heaven.
Long live the old movie theater.
Kathy Hansen is a columnist for the Record.
