Steve Roti is president of the Meissner Nordic in Bend, Oregon, a virtual site for the 2021 American Birkebeiner.
“We groom trails at a place called Virginia Meissner Snow Park,” Roti said. “Oregon has a series of snow parks, probably 20 or 30 of them throughout the state, and some of them are for un-groomed skiing only. In our case, we actually groom trails, about 45 kilometers of trails. It’s a community-supported ski area. Skiing on the groom trails is free. Although, of course, we always welcome donations, but there's no ticket sales.”
Bend, a city of 100,000, has roughly 4,600 Nordic skiers, some who have trained for the Winter Olympics both in Alpine and Nordic.
“There's a pretty strong race contingent but even much bigger is the recreational contingent, and that's the bread and butter of our ski club and our venue,” Roti said.
Bend is at 3,700 feet elevation but the ski trails, 14 miles west up in the Oregon Cascades, start at 5,400 feet and over the 45 kilometers of trails, the elevation varies from 5,000 to 5,800 feet.
“The air is a little thin up there,” he said. “I skied this morning and I’m still breathing hard.”
Roti expects over 100 skiers to do the virtual Birkie there.
“My guess is, we'll get somewhere on the order of between 100 to 200 people skiing 43K,” he said.
At the trailhead, skiers will see banners that read “Slumberland Birkie Proud Partner.”
Skiers will complete two 21.5K loops for the 43K races.
The Birkie will be the second virtual race held at the venue.
“We just held a virtual Boulder Mountain Tour on our trails just a week ago,” he said, “and that was very well attended.”
