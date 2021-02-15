Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS COLD CONTINUES THIS MORNING... Very cold Arctic air remained in place early this morning across the region. Winds were calm for most locations, but any puff of wind would push wind chills into the 30 to 45 below zero range this morning. Temperatures will climb quickly after sunrise and wind chills will follow suit. Wind chills are expected to warm above 25 below zero around 10 AM. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero. Wind chills may be as cold as 40 to 45 below zero for brief periods this morning. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&