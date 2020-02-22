MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Ashland Historic Preservation Commission
5 p.m., Council Chambers, main level at City Hall
School District of Ashland Board of Education
5 p.m., District Office Board Room
School District of Bayfield Special School Board
5 p.m., School Library
Ashland Police and Fire Commission Special Meeting
5:15 p.m., Fire Department Training Room
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Ashland County Aging Unit, Inc. Finance Committee
9:15 a.m., Enrichment Center, Ashland
Ashland County Aging Unit, Inc. Full Board
9:30 a.m., Enrichment Center, Ashland
Bayfield County Development and Land Sales Committee
5 p.m., County Board Room
Ashland City Council
5:30 p.m., Committee of the Whole Immediately Following, City Hall Chambers
Bayfield County Board
6 p.m., Bayfield County Board Room, Courthouse
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Ashland County Finance & Economic Development Committee
9 a.m., County Board Room-Room 204, Courthouse
Bayfield County Aquatic Invasive Species Committee
9 a.m., Conference Room A, Bayfield County Courthouse, Washburn
Board of Commissioners for City of Washburn & County of Bayfield Housing Authorities
4 p.m., Community Room, Autumn Manor, Washburn
City of Ashland Harbor Commission
5:15 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Ashland Housing Authority Board of Commissioners
4 p.m., Bay Tower Conference Room
Ashland County Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, Monthly
4 p.m., Board Room, 124 Wilderness Drive, Mellen
Bayfield County Department of Human Services Board
4 p.m., Emergency Operations Center, Courthouse, Washburn
City of Ashland Airport Commission
4:30 p.m., Conference Room, John F. Kennedy Memorial Airport
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29
Town of Bayfield Special Plan Commission Work Session: Revision Comprehensive Plan
9 a.m., Bayfield Town Hall
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
School District of Bayfield Budget Committee
4:40 p.m., Administrative Conference Room
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
School District of Bayfield Finance Committee
4:40 p.m., Administrative Conference Room
School District of Bayfield Policy Committee
5:30 p.m., Administrative Conference Room
MONDAY, MARCH 9
School District of Bayfield, Regular
6 p.m., School Library
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Sanborn Community Club, Annual
6:30 p.m., Northwoods Bar Dining Room, Sanborn
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
Northern Aged Iron Club Annual Meeting
3 p.m., Methodist Church, Sanborn
