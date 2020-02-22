MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Ashland Historic Preservation Commission

5 p.m., Council Chambers, main level at City Hall

School District of Ashland Board of Education

5 p.m., District Office Board Room

School District of Bayfield Special School Board

5 p.m., School Library

Ashland Police and Fire Commission Special Meeting

5:15 p.m., Fire Department Training Room

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Ashland County Aging Unit, Inc. Finance Committee

9:15 a.m., Enrichment Center, Ashland

Ashland County Aging Unit, Inc. Full Board

9:30 a.m., Enrichment Center, Ashland

Bayfield County Development and Land Sales Committee

5 p.m., County Board Room

Ashland City Council

5:30 p.m., Committee of the Whole Immediately Following, City Hall Chambers

Bayfield County Board

6 p.m., Bayfield County Board Room, Courthouse

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Ashland County Finance & Economic Development Committee

9 a.m., County Board Room-Room 204, Courthouse

Bayfield County Aquatic Invasive Species Committee

9 a.m., Conference Room A, Bayfield County Courthouse, Washburn

Board of Commissioners for City of Washburn & County of Bayfield Housing Authorities

4 p.m., Community Room, Autumn Manor, Washburn

City of Ashland Harbor Commission

5:15 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Ashland Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

4 p.m., Bay Tower Conference Room

Ashland County Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, Monthly

4 p.m., Board Room, 124 Wilderness Drive, Mellen

Bayfield County Department of Human Services Board

4 p.m., Emergency Operations Center, Courthouse, Washburn

City of Ashland Airport Commission

4:30 p.m., Conference Room, John F. Kennedy Memorial Airport

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

Town of Bayfield Special Plan Commission Work Session: Revision Comprehensive Plan

9 a.m., Bayfield Town Hall

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

School District of Bayfield Budget Committee

4:40 p.m., Administrative Conference Room

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

School District of Bayfield Finance Committee

4:40 p.m., Administrative Conference Room

School District of Bayfield Policy Committee

5:30 p.m., Administrative Conference Room

MONDAY, MARCH 9

School District of Bayfield, Regular

6 p.m., School Library

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Sanborn Community Club, Annual

6:30 p.m., Northwoods Bar Dining Room, Sanborn

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Northern Aged Iron Club Annual Meeting

3 p.m., Methodist Church, Sanborn

