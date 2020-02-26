Meet Your Neighbor: Shelby Renoos

She's a Special Education Teacher on Special Assignment at the Hayward High School and Middle School and how she got there is as interesting as neighbor stories get.
Meet 36-year-old Shelby Renoos, married to Jonah Lewis and mother of three: Larse, 13; Wallis, 11; and Helena, 6 months. The family dog is Delia and the family cat is Minnie.
Born in Superior, she graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 2001 and then went on to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where she majored in English. She later, in 2013, earned her teaching certificate at St. Mary's of Minnesota.
What's your connection to Hayward?
"When I was growing up, my mom, dad, sister, brother and grandparents spent time at our family cabin in Solon Springs. During those years, I loved our frequent tourist visits to Hayward for walks down Main Street or mini golfing. Now, I live full time in Solon Springs, and I'm honored to work here in Hayward and get to know the community on a deeper level. The staff and students have been warm and welcoming, and I truly enjoy coming to work, even when I need to drive through a blizzard to get here."
Discuss your experience in the Wisconsin National Guard.
"I served in the Wisconsin National Guard, deployed to Iraq in 2004.
"I joined the National Guard to pay for my college education, and as it turned out, that brought me on a life detour in the form of a year-long deployment to Iraq.
" I don't think I knew it at the time, but in retrospect, the most important thing that experience taught me is that every decision we make in our daily lives really matters. Big decisions, as well as the seemingly small ones, impact the world in ways we might not anticipate. Where we choose to live, how we treat each other, who we vote for, how we pay the bills — these actions have consequences that reach far beyond our daily lives.
"Fast forward a few years . . . when my first two
children were small, I started spending a lot of time at their school, volunteering and substitute teaching. I didn't originally know that I wanted to be a teacher, but when I found myself in a position where I could earn my license and become an educator I thought, "Yep, this is it. This is what I want to do. It's meaningful work that has a positive impact on the world.' I found that when people asked me what I did, I felt so proud to say I was a teacher."
Where have you taught?
"I became a special education teacher at Northwood School in Minong. I'm currently working as the special education teacher on special assignment (we call it the TOSA) at the Hay ward Community School District, middle school and high school. I help guide teams through the special education evaluation process. Helping students and families find the resources they need in order to obtain an equitable and successful educational experience is an extremely rewarding job. In this role, I get to work with many different teachers in the district, and I'm able to meet and observe students of all ages. Every student I meet has something amazing to give the world, and every teacher I work with offers me a new opportunity to see the incredible impact education has in our community."
What's in your future plans?
"I look forward to being a part of the Hayward Community School District for years to come! "That's my journey."
