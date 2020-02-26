McKenzie Landing to host Arlo Forseth Ice Fishing all day Feb. 29

SPOONER– Mark your calendars for Saturday, Feb. 29, as McKenzie Landing will host the annual Arlo Forseth Ice Fishing Contest on Big McKenzie Lake.
The contest, named for longtime area resident Arlo Forseth, will be an all-day event, with fishing hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Participants and visitors will be able to enjoy
A meat raffle will be held from 2 to 5 p.m.
Fishing contest winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. There will be $25 prizes each for the largest walleye, northern pike, bass, and panfish.
From 5 to 10 p.m., enjoy music by DJ Kevin Lindberg.
At 6 p.m., Bucket Brigade and 50/50 raffle winners will be announced.
Also at 6 p.m., a $300 cash prize winner will be announced from contest entries.
