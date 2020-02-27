The men's group at Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Campia invites all interested to a breakfast and conversation on human trafficking and what is being done within the Northwest Synod.

It is Saturday, March 14, at 8 a.m.

Lori Wells, president of the Women of the ELCA, who has an interest in social justice noted, "Our role as Christians is to respond to injustice when we see it and to keep our communities safe for those who are at-risk."

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments