A new sculpture and a trail sign will be joining Trusty Rusty the Drafthorse and Wooly the Mammoth on the shores of Rice Lake, telling more about the area’s history — and especially its roots with the indigenous people who first called the place home.
The Rice Lake Historical Sculpture Project received the OK from the city’s Park and Rec Committee Friday to go forward with a metal sculpture to be named Manoomin (Food That Grows on Water) and a metal Bayfield Trail Sign on Lakeshore Drive.
Rod Olson, a member of the project’s steering committee, said he had envisioned sculptures lining the shore where his medical office had once overlooked the lake to beautify the area and tell its stories from ancient times to the building of the city.
Wooly covers ancient history and Trust Rusty the building of the city from the 1700s to the 1930s. With Manoomin, more of the story will be told with a representation of the indigenous peoples who lived and thrived here long before the arrival of Europeans.
Manoomin, wild rice in the Ojibwe language, was a winter staple for the people who lived on the lakes in northern Wisconsin and particularly on Rice Lake, Olson said.
“It had the largest wild rice beds in North America,” he said.
The wild rice beds enabled the Ojibwe to build a vibrant community and hub of commerce. To illustrate it’s importance on trading routes, Olson said peace pipes made of pipestone from quarries in the Blue Hills have been excavated in California.
Although Carl Vanderhyden sculpted Wooly and Trusty Rusty, the honor of creating Manoomin has fallen to Drummond artist Sara Balbin. The project tapped her due to her close relationship with the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Ojibwe.
The proposed steel sculpture will have wild rice stalks standing tall at the center, a ribbon of stainless steel to represent water and raised arms showing Mother Earth giving food, water and life.
On the cuff of the arms, etchings will denote the eight clans of the Ojibwe, Olson said, and floral designs by the Ojibwe community will also decorate the sculpture. The committee worked closely with some Lac Courts Oreille elders to make sure the sculpture and its story is fitting for them as well as Rice Lake, Olson said.
“Some of their most respected elders have blessed this project. We are very, very happy with that,” Olson said. “This will be a story about the indigenous people, about the ancestors who lived here for thousands of years. But a reminder: They are still here. We are all part of the same community.”
Manoomin is slated for completion in September 2022. It’s a complicated project, Olson said, and the committee needs to raise about $30,000 for it.
Also on the docket for the project for this fall is the Bayfield Trail Sign, which will show the trails indigenous people traveled between Chetek and Bayfield in far northern Wisconsin on the shore of Lake Superior. The tree structure will be dedicated to the memory of Robert Heffner, a journalist and historian, and the project will be an entirely local effort.
And that is a point of pride to Olson’s way of thinking.
“What I’m most proud of is that this is a community effort, and it’s funded by the community, and it’s worked by the community, and it’s unique in all of Wisconsin,” Olson said.
Olson is one member of the committee, working alongside interim chairman Doug Edwardsen, Deb Neuheisel, Al Arnold, Linda Thompson and Karen Heram. To donate to the project mail a check to Historical Sculpture Project, City of Rice Lake, 30 E. Eau Claire St., Rice Lake, WI 54868.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.