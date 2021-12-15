A Milwaukee man who pointed a shotgun at a group of hikers near Seeley and then fled Sawyer County officers in a vehicle June 22, 2021, was sentenced to time served in jail plus three years probation during a Dec. 3 appearance before Judge John Yackel in Sawyer County Circuit Court.
Jason Scott Whitefeather, 46, pleaded no contest to one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety. As part of the plea agreement, six other counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed but read in.
As conditions of probation, he must complete an AODA assessment and follow-through with recommendations, complete any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by his agent, and follow through, maintain absolute sobriety, and pay $1,036 court costs plus $532.54 restitution to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department .
Whitefeather was sentenced to 163 days in jail (time served) for knowingly fleeing or eluding an officer.
According to the criminal complaint, patrol officers were advised by the Sawyer County sheriff’s dispatcher around 11 a.m. June 22 of a report that a man had driven up to a group of seven women walking on Peterson Road in Lenroot township. He told them he was a Christian and asked for money. They did not give him any. He drove off, turned around, then came up to them again, pointed a long gun out the window at them and said one of them was going to die today. The women then fled into the woods. The man was driving a white Toyota Camry.
Earlier in the morning, Bayfield County authorities had received similar calls of a man driving a white vehicle and threatening individuals with a shotgun.
A sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect vehicle north of Hayward on Hwy. 63, requested back-up squads and attempted a high-risk traffic stop at Hwy. 63 and California Avenue. The driver pulled up to a gas pump at the Holiday North station. The officer stood in the doorway of his squad and pointed his gun at the vehicle while ordering customers at the gas pumps out of harm’s way.
The driver of the Camry sped off northbound on Hwy. 63, turned east on Hospital Road, south on Airport Road and east on Hwy. 77 at speeds of 85 mph. with officers in pursuit. An LCO police officer placed a spike stick strip at the junction with Hwy. K and Whitefeather ran over them, causing the vehicle’s tires to deflate. He continued eastbound at 100 mph until the tires began to smoke and the vehicle came to a complete stop 200 yards west of Kreyer Road.
A standoff ensued, with Whitefeather refusing orders to exit the vehicle with his hands up.
The Sawyer County SWAT team responded to the scene and a negotiator took over, using a squad’s public address speaker. Whitefeather had an active warrant out of Milwaukee for attempting to disarm a peace officer. He also had been talking about “suicide by cop.” He threw a shotgun out of the vehicle’s passenger side window as instructed and made small cuts on his wrist with a utility knife. He was drinking froma bottle of vodka and was determined later to be highly intoxicated.
Officers flanked the vehicle on its left and front with two armored SWAT vehicles, fired Tasers at Whitefeather’s torso and a nonlethal beanbag round at his thigh, forced him out of the vehicle to the ground and took him into custody after a 1.5-hour standoff. Officers seized the shotgun and also a pellet gun from the vehicle.
