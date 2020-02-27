A Polk County man's weekend arrest serves as a reminder that yes, you can get an OWI while operating a snowmobile.
Jeffery D. Larson, 55, of Luck was arrested Feb. 21 after an officer motioned him to stop his sled for riding on the wrong side of the trail.
The officer had been patrolling on a Polk County Sheriff's Department snowmobile and had pulled over to talk with two other riders. The Polk County snowmobile had its lights activated at the time.
The probable cause statement reports that Larson's sled was swerving, and he nearly struck the officer and a parked snowmobile.
Larson was asked to shut his sled down, and the police report states that he admitted to drinking earlier at his cabin and two other locations.
Larson failed field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test recorded a result of 0.192.
Larson was cited for operating a snowmobile under the influence and for refusing to provide a breath sample after he refused to take an intoxication test at the Polk County Jail.
