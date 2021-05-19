A Hayward area man, Jamie Lee Dennis, has been charged with a repeat offense of threatening to kill Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel and threatening to kill a family member of the judge.
According to the criminal complaint, Dennis, 39, of 10722 Townview Road, Hayward, appeared in court from jail on April 14, 2021, via videoconferencing. He was in custody on multiple warrants for failure to appear in court. Also, Dennis is currently on probation in lieu of stayed prison sentences for convictions of possessing methamphetamine in March 2020 and possessing heroin in January, 2020.
Judge Yackel set a cash bond on two of the failure to appear charges. Dennis then stood up, called him a ‘B . . .’ and said “F . . . you. . . . I’m going to kill you and your family. I hope you die.”
The judge then ordered Dennis to appear in person in the courtroom. Multiple deputies escorted Dennis from the jail to the court. Two attorneys represented Dennis, appearing in court by Zoom and conference phone.
The judge asked Dennis if he would repeat what he said while in jail and Dennis replied “I said I will kill you.” He verbally interrupted while the judge was talking and said ”I’m going to say what I want to and when I want to.” The judge asked him if he wanted to be found in contempt of court and Dennis replied “Do what you gotta do, I don’t give a f . . .”
Judge Yackel then sentenced Dennis to 30 days in jail and fined him $500 for contempt of court. Dennis continued to swear at the judge and talk while the judge was talking.
Dennis remains in jail pending a further court appearance on May 28.
