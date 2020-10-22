Weather Alert

...NEXT ROUND OF ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY... .OUR NEXT ROUND OF ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL ARRIVE TODAY, BRINGING SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW TO PORTIONS OF THE NORTHLAND. A STRONG AREA OF LOW PRESSURE HAS DEVELOPED OVER COLORADO, LEADING TO THE INCREASED CHANCES OF ACCUMULATING SNOW. THE FORECAST GENERALLY REMAINS ON TRACK SINCE YESTERDAY AFTERNOON, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR A SWATH OF ACCUMULATIONS BETWEEN 5 TO 8 INCHES FROM THE BRAINERD LAKES REGION TOWARDS THE TWIN PORTS. SOME UNCERTAINTY REMAINS ON THE SOUTHERN EDGE OF THE FORECAST SNOWFALL SWATH AS THERE WILL BE A TRANSITION TO A WINTRY MIX OR ALL RAIN THE FURTHER SOUTHEAST YOU GO, SO THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A SHIFT IN THE LOCATION OF THE HEAVIER SNOWFALL. SOME SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN MAY MIX IN WITH THE SNOW AT TIMES AT THIS TRANSITION ZONE OVER PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. ADDITIONALLY, THERE MAY BE RELATIVELY LITTLE SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ALONG THE SHORELINE OF LAKE SUPERIOR AS THE LAKE IS STILL RELATIVELY WARM, SO THERE MAY BE A TIGHT GRADIENT IN SNOWFALL AMOUNTS ALONG THE NORTH SHORE TO THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...BAYFIELD, ASHLAND AND IRON COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&