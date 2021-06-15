The Garms Family performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church of Arland, Seventh Street at Eighth Avenue, rural Prairie Farm.
The Garms Family’s A Night of Encouragement is a music presentation by David and Kris Garms with their sons and daughters, Ben, Taylor, Leesha, Sam, Jayme and Caleb. Although the children had no lessons in playing instruments or singing, family hymn sings in the living room grew into playing more than 15 instruments, recording eight CDs, and touring across America full-time.
The family describes their music as acoustic Christian that especially appeals to people who like Southern gospel and bluegrass music. The Garms Family weaves God’s word, the Gospel and their own stories of God’s goodness when life has been hard.
For more information visit the garmsfamily.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.