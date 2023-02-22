Perfect form

Avery Poppe, 35, had a big night against Ladysmith scoring 26 points. Her she attempts a jump-shot mid-court.

 Photo by Frank Zufall

The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team concluded their regular season with a 48-41 loss to the Ladysmith Lumberjills Thursday Feb. 16 at the RJS Gym.

The Canes jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead and continued to lead throughout the first half. They were up 24-19 at halftime.

