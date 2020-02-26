The Lumberjacks cut the Thunder Bay lead to 4-3 at 9:27 of the third quarter when Dalton Garcia scored, assisted by Cameron Birkeland and Joel Matthews.
Thunder Bay then took control, scoring the last three goals of the game to make the final score of the game 7-3.
The Lumberjacks outshot Thunder Bay 43-31.
In goal, Hunter Adams took the loss for the Lumberjacks.
Thunder Bay 5, Lumberjacks 4 OT
The two teams clashed again on Sunday, with 150 hockey fans taking in the game at the Spooner Civic Center.
This time the Lumberjacks traded punch for punch with Superior International Junior Hockey League leading Thun
Thunder Bay grabbed a 2-0 lead in the game, scoring two first-period goals.
But Wisconsin came back to tie it at 2-2. At 12:26 of the first period, Jack Jones found the back of the North Star net, assisted by Dalton Garcia and Joel Matthews. Austin Cardinal then scored at 19:37, with assists by Wyley Cardinal and Darren Shykes.
In a wild second period, Thunder Bay put up a goal at 10:33. At 16:16, Ryan Green scored to tie the game at 3-3, assisted by Darren Shykes and Nicholas Solema.
Thunder Bay regained a 4-3 lead at 18:49 of the second.
But in the third period, Wisconsin again tied the contest at 4-4, with Dalton Garcia scoring at 18:58, assisted by Nicholas Solema and Jack Jones.
The 4-4 score held up for the remainder of the third period, sending the game into overtime, when Thunder Bay scored a heartbreaking 5-4 win with a goal at the 1:40 mark.
Once again, Wisconsin held the edge in shots on goal, besting Thunder bay 36-33.
In the nets, Hunter Adams turned away 28 of 33 shots, taking the overtime loss.
Coming up
The Lumberjacks will return to the Spooner Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, for a 7:45 p.m. game with the Fort Frances Lakers.
On Wednesday, March 4, the Lumberjacks will host the Dryden Ice Dogs
at the Civic Center. Game time for the contest on March 4 is 7:15 p.m.
