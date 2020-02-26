Lumberjacks swept in weekend hockey

 bill thornley Wisconsin Lumberjacks Jack Jones (#27) and Nick Solema (#18) battle a Thunder Bay North Star opponent for control of the puck on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Spooner Civic Center. Thunder Bay topped Wisconsin 7-3. On Sunday, Feb. 23, the North Stars completed a weekend sweep as they defeated the Lumberjacks 5-4 in overtime.

SPOONER– The Spooner Civic Center was rocking over the weekend as the Wisconsin Lumberjacks returned to home ice to face the Thunder Bay North Stars in a twogame weekend series.

The North Stars ruined the homecoming, however, registering a weekend sweep, 7-3 on Saturday, Feb. 22, and 5-4 in overtime on Sunday.

North Stars 7, Lumberjack 3

On Saturday, 210 hockey fans from Canada and America watched the North Stars take a 7-3 victory over Wisconsin.

The Lumberjacks struck first at 8:42 of the first period when Austin Cardinal scored, assisted by Ryley Cardinal and Cameron Birkeland.

They took a 2-0 lead at 16:08 of the first period on a goal by Ryan Green, assisted by Tyler Hunt and Darren Shykes.

The second period, however, belonged to Thunder Bay as the North Stars put up four straight goals to jump out to a 4-2 lead in the game.

