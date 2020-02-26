Lumberjacks swept in weekend hockey

SPOONER– The Spooner Civic Center was rocking over the weekend as the Wisconsin Lumberjacks returned to home ice to face the Thunder Bay North Stars in a twogame weekend series.
The North Stars ruined the homecoming, however, registering a weekend sweep, 7-3 on Saturday, Feb. 22, and 5-4 in overtime on Sunday.
North Stars 7, Lumberjack 3
On Saturday, 210 hockey fans from Canada and America watched the North Stars take a 7-3 victory over Wisconsin.
The Lumberjacks struck first at 8:42 of the first period when Austin Cardinal scored, assisted by Ryley Cardinal and Cameron Birkeland.
They took a 2-0 lead at 16:08 of the first period on a goal by Ryan Green, assisted by Tyler Hunt and Darren Shykes.
The second period, however, belonged to Thunder Bay as the North Stars put up four straight goals to jump out to a 4-2 lead in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.