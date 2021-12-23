Lorraine Reed, age 82, of Cameron, WI, died Thursday, December 16th, 2021 at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Robert. She is survived by her son, Robert Jr; her sisters, Carol and Barbara.
Lorraine enjoyed going to movies, dining out, and travelling. She enjoyed many trips out west to South Dakota and Wyoming with her family.
There will be no services as per her wishes.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.