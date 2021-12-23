Lorraine Reed, age 82, of Cameron, WI, died Thursday, December 16th, 2021 at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Robert.  She is survived by her son, Robert Jr; her sisters, Carol and Barbara.

Lorraine enjoyed going to movies, dining out, and travelling.  She enjoyed many trips out west to South Dakota and Wyoming with her family.

There will be no services as per her wishes.  

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.

