Senior Hunter Bruhn of the Phillips High School wrestling team earned a return trip to the WIAA Individual Wrestling Championship Tournament with a second-place finish at the Edgar Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The 2020 state meet will be held Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29, at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison.
Bruhn will open on Thursday evening against freshman Sam Wilson (34-8) of Kenosha Christian Life.
Bruhn, who earned a state trip last year at 132 pounds, was runner-up at 145 pounds at Edgar.
Bruhn, ranked fourth in Div. 3 at 145 pounds by WIWrestling.com, pinned senior Riley Merth (28-14) of Spring Valley/Elmwood in 1:49 in the quarterfinals and stuck junior Benett Schramski (22-11) of Cumberland in 3:24 in the semifinals. Schramski upset fifth-ranked Konner Stuttgen of Stratford 10-9 in the quarterfinals.
Bruhn faced top-ranked Kole Marko (33-1), a sophomore from St. Croix Falls, in the title match. Marko, the 138-pound state champion last year, earned a shot to defend his state title with a 4-2 victory.
Logger senior Kees Hoogland (31-15) won by forfeit in the quarterfinals at 182 pounds before losing by technical fall (18-3) in 3:22 to top-ranked Trett Joles (43-1) of Boyceville. The Boyceville junior, who was state champion last year at 182 pounds, went on to win the sectional title. He placed third at state as a freshman and enters this year's state tournament with a career record of 139-3.
Senior Garret Deleasky (20-19) fell in 5:55 to St. Croix Falls junior Bennett Bergmann
(32-10) in the 152-pound quarterfinals. Bergmann earned a trip to state with a third-place finish.
Senior Isaiah Upson (19-12) drew top-ranked Ethan Heil (28-0), a senior from Edgar, in the quarterfinals at 220 pounds and fell in 30 seconds. Heil, who was state runner-up last year at 220 pounds, went on to win the sectional title.
Junior Mathias Hoogland (25-14) lost his quarterfinal at 106 pounds by pin to ninthranked Ian Radintz (30-8), a freshman from Glenwood City.
Junior Dominic Kurth (20-12) opened against seventh-ranked Matt Anderson (34-9), a junior from Clear Lake, in the 132-pound quarterfinals. Anderson went on to place third to earn a trip to the state meet.
Honorable mention Parker Anderson (25-8), a junior, fell in 4:36 to seventh-ranked Spencer Kraus (31-10), a senior from Athens, in the quarterfinals at 160 pounds.
Junior Owen Roe (19-14) drew top-ranked Trevor Dennee (46-1), a senior from Stratford, in the quarterfinals at 195 pounds and fell in 50 seconds. Dennee, last yar's 170-pound state champion, went on to win the sectional title. Dennee was state runner-up at 170 pounds as a sophomore.
Freshman Jesse Bruhn (22-14), fell in 5:06 to Boyceville junior Nate Stuart (30-14) in the quarterfinals at 126 pounds.
Freshman James Brunn (17-17) fell in 1:12 to freshman Cole Pfeiffer (31-16), a freshman from Cadott, in the quarterfinals at 138 pounds. Pfeiffer went on to place second to earn a trip to state.
