The Phillips High School wrestling team ran into a familiar and formidable foe at the WIAA Div. 3 Cumberland team sectional on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Second-ranked Stratford handled the Loggers 64-10 and went on to advance to the WIAA State Team Tournament with a 42-30 victory over then fourth-ranked St. Croix Falls.
Also advancing to the state team tournament were top-ranked Coleman, third-ranked and defending state champion Fennimore and now fourth-ranked Random Lake. Random Lake entered the team sectional ranked fifth by WIWrestling.com.
Stratford and Fennimore have wrestled in the state championship matches each of the past four years. Fennimore won the Div. 3 state title last year with a 31-24 victory over the Tigers. Stratford won 45-13 in 2018 and 49-13 in 2017. Fennimore won 27-26 in 2016.
Phillips won two matches against Stratford at the Cumberland Sectional. Senior Hunter Bruhn scored a 9-1 major decision over Gavin Kirch and junior Mathias Hoogland won by forfeit at 106 pounds.
Phillips advanced to the team sectional for the third-straight year. Last year, the Loggers lost to eventual state qualifier St. Croix Falls 53-21. St. Croix Falls lost 47-18 in the state semifinals to eventual champion Fennimore.
In 2018, Phillips lost 46-30 to Clear Lake in the semifinals. St. Croix Falls advanced to the state meet with a 34-23 victory over Clear Lake. Eventual state champion Stratford beat St. Croix Falls 47-12 in the state semifinals.
Stratford 64, Phillips 10
120 - Benno Wenzel (S) won by fft.
126 - Gavin Drexler (S) pinned Jesse Bruhn 1:46.
132 - Max Schwabe (S) pinned Dominic Kurth 1:07
138 - Elijah Lucio (S) 12-0 major decision over James Bruhn.
145 - Hunter Bruhn (P) 9-1 major decision over Gavin Kirsch 9-1.
152 - Konner Stuttgen (S) pinned Kaylie Upson 0:46.
160 - Jacob Heiden (S) pinned Garret Deleasky 2:31.
170 - Devin Dennee (S) pinned Parker Anderson 1:46.
182 - Raife Smart (S) dec. Kees Hoogland 7-5.
195 - Trevor Dennee (S) pinned Owen Roe 0:51.
220 - Cole Marten (S) dec. Isaiah Upson 12-5.
285 - Beau Gross (S) pinned Delton Heizler 1:15.
106 - Mathias Hoogland (P) won by fft.
113 - Karter Stuttgen (S) won by fft.
