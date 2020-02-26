LOGGER GIRLS WIN CONFERENCE TITLE

The Phillips High School girls' basketball team poses with their Marawood North Conference trophy following a 65-40 conference win over Chequamegon Feb. 20 in Park Falls. The girls took first with a 12-4 MNC mark, just ahead of Prentice (11-5). The Loggers, seeded fourth, earned a first-round bye in the WIAA regionals and will play either Cameron or Chequamegon at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 in Phillips. Pictured in the back row from left to right are: Elsa Schluter, Kendall Weik, Allison Kulwicki, Brianna Guzinski, Jada Eggebrecht, Jocelyn Kleinhans, and Savanah Chuzles; front row: Traley Haubert, Jensen Weik, Rachel Callow, and Molly Novak.