Local design chosen as winner of snowmobile poster contest

In an effort to reduce the number of complaints involving snowmobilers riding off designated trail systems throughout the snow belt, the American Council of Snowmobile Associations (ACSA) sponsored a "No Trespassing" poster contest.
Submitting the winning entry were Steve Bethke, president of the Birchwood Bobcat Riders and director from Sawyer County to the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs, and Deb Kurtzweil, graphic designer from Advance Printing in Hayward.
Steve came up with the idea for the poster and Deb created the poster itself, which was submitted to ACSA for their consideration in early January. The winning poster will be featured on the ACSA website, where it can be downloaded and printed by anyone who might like to use it in their community.
Based in East Lansing, Michigan, ACSA has long been an advocate for snowmobiling at the national level.
