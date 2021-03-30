In spite of a year that saw arts venues shuttered, concerts cancelled and festivals put on hold, the Chequamegon Bay Arts Council has persevered in awarding $12,000 in grants to seven arts organizations and individual artists for projects benefitting the bay area. All the projects are slated for completion before the end of 2021.
“It’s been a crazy year and very difficult for the arts community,” said CBAC grant committee head Chris Lindsey, “but I am proud of the way CBAC has responded to the needs of area artists.”
CBAC matches money it receives from the Wisconsin Arts Board to help fund projects that not only provide artists with revenue, but have an impact on the larger community.
This year’s award winners include a summer concert series in Bayfield, the expansion of an annual fiber arts show, funding for a storytelling project, and money to put together a comprehensive regional artist directory that will also feature illustrations by local artists.
Musician and composer Andrew McInnes of Ashland is part of two organizations receiving grants – The Big Lake Orchestra and the Garland City Consort. He is also involved in a third project in which he will arrange a series of traditional hymns to be performed by music students.
“The grants really help these organizations rebuild from a lost year,” McInnes said in a telephone interview. “We had to cancel the 2020 orchestra music festival, and this is a very helpful shot in the arm.”
The CBAC grants will allow the orchestra to pay the musicians and help with advertising.
The Garland City Consort, an ensemble focusing on baroque music, will use grant money to host a three-day music intensive aimed at providing area youth with the opportunity to learn and rehearse with more experienced musicians. The intensive will culminate in a public concert.
The music intensive is tentatively slated for August, just before students go back to school.
“We want to include as many students as possible,” McInnes said, “giving them a chance to really get back into their instruments.”
Teresa Rusch of Washburn put together the grant proposal used to commission music especially arranged for music students and their instrument-playing parents. That grant will allow McInnes to tailor arrangements to the players.
“I want to give all the players a time to shine, no matter what their skill level,” he said. “I’m very excited about that.”
McInnes said while he is grateful for the specific help the music organizations that he is involved with are getting, the larger community benefits from projects realized through these grants.
“Arts, and music, have a huge payback,” he said, noting there is a correlation between the arts and student academic performance, and in building self-esteem.
“And a community with a rich arts presence is more appealing when people are looking for a place to live,” he said.
Committee chair Lindsey agreed.
“Continuing support through our grants programs, with the help of the Wisconsin Arts Board, has generated creative opportunities for the public to experience and enjoy the arts,” she said, opportunities that are aimed enriching the entire region.
