Nearly 700 skiers turned out Saturday, Feb. 8, for the 38th annual Hayward Lions Pre-Birkie races of 42 and 26 kilometers on the Birkebeiner Trail.

For the second consecutive year, the races started and finished at the Kortelopet start area off Highway 00. The weather was ideal, with temperatures in the teens, along with mostly sunny skies and a breeze up to 7 mph.

As in past years, the entrants included elite skiers who could use the races as training for the American Birkebeiner two weeks away.

After the race, skiers could go into the warming tent, where they consumed doughnuts, bratwurst and beverages. Each skier received a Lions Pre-Birkie logo sweatshirt.

Pat Lob of Hartland, a 24-kilometer skate skier, said a light covering of new snow “made it “a little grabby but safe. It was controllable.”

Tom Danczyk, race director for the Hayward Lions Club, said, “We had a good turnout, beautiful weather. We didn’t have any big issues. The course was fast. I think people enjoyed it. It’s a tough course, a great prep for the Birkie.

“We had a good turnout for the spaghetti feed Friday night (at the Hayward Veterans Center), and lots of great volunteers as we do every year,” he added.

“We’re looking to work through a few improvements for next year,” Danczyk added.

The top local finishers in the Lions Pre-Birkie included Hayward Middle School Principal Hugh Duffy, second in the 26K men’s classic race.

26K top finishers

Men’s freestyle: Matt Ryan, Duluth, 1:09:24; Marc Ellingson, Edina, Minnesota, 1:09:38; Laszlo Alberti, Minneapolis, 1:09:51.

Women’s freestyle: Annalisa Peterson, Duluth, 1:17:02; Sarah Grenberg, Duluth, 1:17:03; Melanie Hammerbeck, Green Bay, 1:18:10.

Men’s classic: Joseph Rabaey, Hastings, Minnesota, 1:22:48; Hugh Duffy, Hayward, 1:24:18; Tyler Thompson, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, 1:27:25.

Women’s classic: Brandy Stewart, Minneapolis, 1:28:24; Alissa Johnson, Minneapolis, 1:48:55.

42K top finishers

Women’s freestyle: Hannah Olson, Duluth, 2:10:16; Patti Harvieux, Duluth, 2:13:39; Elaine Nelson, Duluth, 2:18:00.

Men’s freestyle: Dave Wilcox, Washburn, 1:48:18; Adam Swank, Duluth,1:55:30; Joel LaFrance, Plymouth, Minnesota, 1:55:36.

Women’s classic: Bonnie Weiskopf, Stillwater, Minnesota, 2:39:29; Ketzel Levens, Madison, 2:50:39; Annie Bunio, Minneapolis, 2:56:06;

Men’s classic: Evan Wetzel, Waukesha, 2:16:40; Connor Canfield, Plymouth, Minnesota, 2:26:49; Samuel Miner, Winona, Minnesota, 2:28:02.

