Nearly 700 skiers turned out Saturday, Feb. 8, for the 38th annual Hayward Lions Pre-Birkie races of 42 and 26 kilometers on the Birkebeiner Trail.
For the second consecutive year, the races started and finished at the Kortelopet start area off Highway 00. The weather was ideal, with temperatures in the teens, along with mostly sunny skies and a breeze up to 7 mph.
As in past years, the entrants included elite skiers who could use the races as training for the American Birkebeiner two weeks away.
After the race, skiers could go into the warming tent, where they consumed doughnuts, bratwurst and beverages. Each skier received a Lions Pre-Birkie logo sweatshirt.
Pat Lob of Hartland, a 24-kilometer skate skier, said a light covering of new snow “made it “a little grabby but safe. It was controllable.”
Tom Danczyk, race director for the Hayward Lions Club, said, “We had a good turnout, beautiful weather. We didn’t have any big issues. The course was fast. I think people enjoyed it. It’s a tough course, a great prep for the Birkie.
“We had a good turnout for the spaghetti feed Friday night (at the Hayward Veterans Center), and lots of great volunteers as we do every year,” he added.
“We’re looking to work through a few improvements for next year,” Danczyk added.
The top local finishers in the Lions Pre-Birkie included Hayward Middle School Principal Hugh Duffy, second in the 26K men’s classic race.
26K top finishers
Men’s freestyle: Matt Ryan, Duluth, 1:09:24; Marc Ellingson, Edina, Minnesota, 1:09:38; Laszlo Alberti, Minneapolis, 1:09:51.
Women’s freestyle: Annalisa Peterson, Duluth, 1:17:02; Sarah Grenberg, Duluth, 1:17:03; Melanie Hammerbeck, Green Bay, 1:18:10.
Men’s classic: Joseph Rabaey, Hastings, Minnesota, 1:22:48; Hugh Duffy, Hayward, 1:24:18; Tyler Thompson, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, 1:27:25.
Women’s classic: Brandy Stewart, Minneapolis, 1:28:24; Alissa Johnson, Minneapolis, 1:48:55.
42K top finishers
Women’s freestyle: Hannah Olson, Duluth, 2:10:16; Patti Harvieux, Duluth, 2:13:39; Elaine Nelson, Duluth, 2:18:00.
Men’s freestyle: Dave Wilcox, Washburn, 1:48:18; Adam Swank, Duluth,1:55:30; Joel LaFrance, Plymouth, Minnesota, 1:55:36.
Women’s classic: Bonnie Weiskopf, Stillwater, Minnesota, 2:39:29; Ketzel Levens, Madison, 2:50:39; Annie Bunio, Minneapolis, 2:56:06;
Men’s classic: Evan Wetzel, Waukesha, 2:16:40; Connor Canfield, Plymouth, Minnesota, 2:26:49; Samuel Miner, Winona, Minnesota, 2:28:02.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.