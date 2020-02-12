Ashland, WI (54806)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Morning high of 31F with temps falling to near 15. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.