...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to
Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from
Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Library update: Book club, story time and staff picks
The Rice Lake Public Library’s Book Club meets on Wednesday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict. Copies of the book can be requested through the MORE app, through the MORE catalog website, or by calling the library at 715-234-4861. Past participation in the book club not required to attend.
Saturday Family Storytime has returned to in-person. Storytime will start at 10:30 a.m. and will take place in the RCU Community Room on the first floor of the library. At this time, the library will not be resuming the craft portion of storytime, but encourages everyone to enjoy the weekly Take & Make crafts instead. Masks will be optional for those in attendance.
