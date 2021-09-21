Library partners with jail to inspire inmates to read

The Rice Lake Public Library is excited to be partnering with the Barron County Jail to help support their in-house library. The library will be passing along discarded paperback books as well as magazines.
It is another way for the library to connect all people to their community and the world by promoting literacy, providing opportunities for recreation, supporting lifelong learning, and ensuring free and open access to ideas.
Library staff were thrilled when they were contacted by Jail Program Coordinator Amanda Poppe asking about the request. The materials will help provide much needed access to educational and entertainment avenues for inmates. In the future, the library hopes to be able to provide reentry-related materials to help inmates who are working towards their GED, self-improvement, addiction, job search, improving family relationships, and increasing financial literacy.
The library is happy to be just a small part of what may positively impact the inmates and their families.
If members of the community have any of the listed material above and would like to donate them, mention the materials are for the Jail Library project when dropping it at the library.
In other library news, the Opposites Attract Book Club will meet again on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m.This month’s theme is Fiction vs. Non Fiction and attendees will be discussing “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver and/or “Finding the Mother “ by Suzanne Simard. Following CDC guidelines, and dependent on case rates in Barron County, those attending will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Staff are happy to have participants join virtually, and anyone interested in doing so can email kerriashlin@ricelakegov.org to get the meeting link.
