LETTERS FROM MUSKY FALLS

To recap last week's saga of a 2002 trip to Jamaica, I was not allowed on the plane due to a wrong stamp on my birth certificate, sent my husband on with our friends, and thanks to some wonderful people, I was able to get the proper certificate and now, had to make my way to Jamaica alone.
Arriving back in Minneapolis, I went to the Days Inn where we had spent the previous night, and got a room. I then called the hotel in Jamaica. The people working the front desk refused to page Tom after I explained what had transpired. It wasn't their policy, no exceptions. They put me through to his room where I could leave a message, which I did, many times. He never called back, as he was downstairs wondering what was happening. This was way before cell phones.
Each phone call became more frantic and each time they reminded me of their policy. Finally, Tom got the message and called me back. I explained that I needed a copy of the marriage license to be faxed to prove my name change. I then went to the front desk at the Days Inn, explained what had happened, and asked them to watch for the fax to come through. I checked every half hour but it wasn't coming, and the staff was only too quick to let me know this was a real pain in their backside.
After more calls back and forth to Jamaica, the fax came through about 11 p.m. I had to be at the airport by 5:30 a.m. to sign up for stand-by. I was terrified of missing the shuttle to the airport in the morning, so I sat up all night. I made it to the airport the next morning, where the crabby manager from the day before saw me coming, waved me through, and found me a seat on a flight. I guess she must have been impressed that I came back again.
I was then informed that the transfer fee for the ticket needed to be paid in cash. I had given all the cash except $150 to Tom before he left. The transfer fee was $125. Yep. And no exceptions. I was really getting tired of hearing 'no exceptions.' I paid the money and went into the airport with $25 to my name. Not knowing what was ahead of me once I landed in Jamaica, I didn't eat anything but a breakfast bar and what they handed out on the plane.
Getting on the flight, I had a great window seat and settled in, feeling that the worst was behind me. Next to me was a young mother with two little children. Soon after takeoff, I realized her husband was seated several rows back and she was having a heck of a time with the kids so I offered my seat to her husband. It was a small act that made me feel a little better.
Once the plane touched down, I was herded through customs where the marriage license was never questioned. I then went out into the airport, not knowing what to do next. A tall Jamaican man asked if I needed assistance, and after I told him where I needed to go, he directed me to follow. I traipsed after him through the bustling airport, until he turned through a small doorway. I hesitated a moment, but at this point, he had a kind face and I decided to trust him. I found myself in a long hallway lined with male taxi drivers. I was fairly certain I was heading to my doom and could see the bright light at the end of a tunnel waiting to carry me home. At the end of the hallway, that bright light was the sun and a line of shuttles to the hotels. Hallelujah! Thank heaven for those helpful souls we meet along our way!
My husband and our friends had no idea I had made it to Jamaica and were overjoyed to see me, as I was to see them. The rest of the trip was enjoyable, and we celebrated our 25th in style. But that was a journey I hope to never repeat. I think it aged me 10 years.
