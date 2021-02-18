SHELL LAKE– The Shell Lake Lakers boys basketball team finished with a 3-7 regular season record, fourth in the tough Lakeland Central Conference, and they were 6-13 overall.
On Thursday, Feb. 11, the Lakers wrapped up their season by topping the visiting Clayton Bears 67-46.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Shell Lake was scheduled to begin the WIAA Division 4 Regional at Glenwood City. The Lakers went into the tournament seeded #5. Glenwood City had the #4 seed.
The winner of that game will advance to the second round of play at Clear Lake on Friday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. Clear Lake is the #1 seed in the bracket, undefeated at 18-0. Sectional play opens TBD on Saturday, Feb. 20. Regional champions will be reseeded on February 21, and Sectional brackets posted following.
