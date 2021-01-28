SHELL LAKE– In Lakeland non-conference action at Shell Lake on Jan. 19, the Shell Lake boys basketball team fell 84-49 to the visiting Granstburg Pirates.
Grantsburg jumped out to a 39-21 advantage in the first half, then went on to outscore the Lakers 45-28 in the second half for the final score.
Shell Lake was led by Jacob McNulty with 18 points. Landon DeNeen added 11 points.
Jack Brunberg had 7 points. Aspan Klopp added 6. Matthew Steines scored 5 for the Lakers. Sawyer Schultz added 2 points.
On Friday, Jan. 22, the Laker boys traveled to Prairie Farm for a Lakeland Central game, where they picked up a 59-56 win.
On Monday, Jan. 25 at Shell Lake, the Lakers hosted the Bruce Red Raiders and were defeated 68-43.
This Friday, Jan. 29, Shell Lake will host Frederic in a boys/girls doubleheader. The girls teams will play first at 5:45 p.m. The boys will hit the court at 7:15 p.m.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Shell Lake boys will travel to Webster to tangle with the Tigers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.