SHELL LAKE– In Lakeland non-conference action at Shell Lake on Jan. 19, the Shell Lake boys basketball team fell 84-49 to the visiting Granstburg Pirates.

Grantsburg jumped out to a 39-21 advantage in the first half, then went on to outscore the Lakers 45-28 in the second half for the final score.

Shell Lake was led by Jacob McNulty with 18 points. Landon DeNeen added 11 points.

Jack Brunberg had 7 points. Aspan Klopp added 6. Matthew Steines scored 5 for the Lakers. Sawyer Schultz added 2 points.

On Friday, Jan. 22, the Laker boys traveled to Prairie Farm for a Lakeland Central game, where they picked up a 59-56 win.

On Monday, Jan. 25 at Shell Lake, the Lakers hosted the Bruce Red Raiders and were defeated 68-43.

This Friday, Jan. 29, Shell Lake will host Frederic in a boys/girls doubleheader. The girls teams will play first at 5:45 p.m. The boys will hit the court at 7:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Shell Lake boys will travel to Webster to tangle with the Tigers.

