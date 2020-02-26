L ocal committee promotes being counted

A massive 2020 census informational thrust is underway nationwide that fans out from the national realm down to the local, grassroots level.
Like many counties and municipalities across the country, Washburn County has formed a Complete Count Committees (CCC) to help spread the word about the census and encourage everyone to be counted.
A barrier to getting a complete count in rural and northern Wisconsin can be a person's distrust in government or a general feeling of wanting to keep information private, said Rachael Manning, a Census Bureau partnership specialist who is working with CCCs throughout the region, including Washburn County's.
She pointed out that a lot of the information being requested is already easily found on the internet.
Six people are volunteering their time as Washburn County's CCC to promote the census and its benefits: Lori Baltrusis, Cassidy Watson, Nathan Nelson, Dennis Stuart, Linda Featherly, and Jill Matthys.
"People are really motivated and impacted when it's people from their community, local leaders, people that they see working and doing good things in their community, and those are the best motivators, those are the trusted voices," said Manning.
The committee has met three times and is looking at a variety of ways of informing the public about the census: public meetings, posters and flyers, newsletter articles, social media notices, and promotional items such as bags.
During a recent meeting with the committee, Manning mentioned that other communities are hosting informational public meetings with local representatives and Census Bureau person nel to explain the census and its impact, and answer questions.
The committee members seemed to like the idea but were unsure whether people would go to a meeting on the census, unless it was attached to another event they would be attending anyway.
Manning also said the committee might want to consider setting up locations where people can go to fill out the census if they want to have some assistance instead doing it on their own, or if they need to use a computer.
The committee urges municipalities, businesses, schools, daycares, libraries, senior centers, hospitals and clinics, churches, food shelves, and organizations to put up posters or have other census info on hand.
The Census Bureau also has specialists handling advertising, recruiting, putting up yard signs, distributing articles, posting on bulletin boards, hosting application days (for census workers), and parterning with schools to use census curriculum.
For more informaion: Jill Matthys, 15.468.4600.
