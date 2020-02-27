Kroeger swims to fourth and fifth places at state

Rice Lake Warrior junior Joe Kroeger equaled his best state swimming finish, and also the best in Rice Lake High School swimming history, with a fourth place in the 100-yard backstroke in Division 2 last Friday.
Kroeger bettered his sectional seed time in finishing fourth in 53.16 seconds of the 100 backstroke finals in state action at the UW-Madison Natatorium.
Kroeger entered the meet with a seed time of 53.71 seconds. The 100 backstroke winner was senior Aidan Lohr of Baraboo in a state record time of 48.05 seconds.
Kroeger, one of two Warriors in the state meet, was also in the 100-yard freestyle, in which he picked up a fifth place in 48.03 seconds, near his qualifying time of 47.99.
Lohr was also the 100 freestyle winner in 45.67.
The 47.99 time that Kroeger swam in the sectional for second place is a school record.
Last year, Kroeger's other state event was the 50 free style, in which he placed seventh.
Rice Lake's other state qualifier was junior Isaiah Miller in diving. Miller took 14th place among the 16 divers with a 283.45 score. He had earned state with a 296.05 score at the sectional level.
Miller entered the state diving competition with the sixth best sectional score among the 12 state divers.
The state diving champion was junior Ben Stitgen of Edgewood with a 483.70 score, well ahead of runnerup Nathan Kasdorf, a Port Washington junior, with a 436.45 total.
Among the 32 teams that had swimmers at state, Edgewood scored the most team points with 293, with Elkhorn a distant runnerup at 169. Rice Lake placed 22nd, earning 32 state points.
Another Big Rivers Conference member, River Falls, trailed Rice Lake with 10 points for 27th place.
In Division 1, the Eau Claire Memorial/North co-op of the Big Rivers placed fifth with 167 points. Middleton won the Division 1 title at 228.
