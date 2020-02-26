Sawyer Kirchmeyer set a Phillips High School boys' basketball team record with eight threepointers in a game in the Loggers' 91-29 home victory over Flambeau on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Kirchmeyer drained four treys in each half, sparking the Loggers to 45-18 halftime lead and a 46-11 advantage in the second half.
Nate Belan had four three-pointers in the second half for the Loggers, who converted 14 as a team. The other two were by Mason Sauter.
Kirchmeyer finished with 24 points. Tanner Miller scored 14, Taber Fawley tallied 13 and Belan had 12. Sauter finished with eight points, Derek Loomis and Ethan Mudgett scored four each and Dylan Schultz added a deuce.
Belan also hit four three-pointers in a 59-56 Logger victory at Tomahawk on Monday, Jan. 20.
The Loggers led 25-23 at the half and outscored the Hatchets 34-33 in the second half.
Belan led the scoring with 16 points. Mudgett and Braden Janacek were also in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Fawley and Derek Loomis scored eight each, Tanner Miller had three and Jaeden Draxler had a pair.
The Loggers staved off a Hurley rally and hung on for a 59-57 road victory on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Phillips raced to a 42-30 lead in the first half. Hurley won the second half 27-17.
The Loggers lit it up from outside with 14 three-points.
Fawley poured in 28 points for Phillips, making six treys and going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.
Kirchmeier added five triples for 15 points and Belan drained a pair of treys for six points. Loomis scored five points, Scholz added four and Janacek added a point.
The Loggers will close the regular season with a Marawood Conference tilt at Chequamegon at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.
WIAA Div. regional play begins Tuesday, March 3.
