kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade basketball contributed Here are the Spooner kindergarten and thefirst-and second-grade youth basketball players. They have done a great job at learning the fundamentals of basketball and having some friendly competitions. "We are so #SpoonerProud of how much they have grown!" said teacher Melissa Smith. "Thank you to our volunteer coaches for all their hard work with our players." Coaches on the left side are Jake J., Rob M., Jeff B. Coaches on the right side are Renee L., Shawn S., and (not pictured) Julie P. and Christi A.

ere are the Spooner kindergarten and the firstand second-grade youth basketball players. They have done a great job at learning the fundamentals of basketball and having some riendly competitions. "We are so #SpoonerProud of how much they have grown!" said teacher Melissa Smith. "Thank you to our volunteer coaches for all their hard work with our playrs." Coaches on the left side are Jake J., Rob M., Jeff B. Coaches on the right side are Renee L., Shawn S., and (not pictured) Julie P. and Christi A.

 contributed

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments