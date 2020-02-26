From his home, David Sohns was driving down his quarter-mile driveway at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, off Hendricks Road in the town of Springbrook when he came over a hill and noticed something dark across the entrance.
It was a dead timber wolf.
From nose to tail, it was nearly 5 feet long with a long, healthy fur coat. It appeared to be a yearling, possibly 1 1/2 to 2 years old.
"I couldn't get around it," he said. "It blocked the whole driveway with the snowbank."
He added, "I was in disbelief that something like this could happen. You could see the entrance wound on the animal and where it bled out. It died right there."
Sohns said it looks as though the wolf was shot from Hendricks Road because there is no blood trail showing that it ran up and died, no drag trail like someone had dragged it, no tracks like someone had driven or walked up.
After Sohns discovered the wolf, he called the Washburn County Sheriff's Office. A deputy arrived and soon made calls to other agencies.
Later in the afternoon, a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) official went over and took some photos.
Dave Zebro, Northwestern Wisconsin DNR warden said, the DNR is investigating.
The gray or timber wolf is a federally protected endangered species, and it is against the law to shoot one.
Sohn said he had never seen a wolf on his property but has seen a track back in the woods.
The wolf, Sohn said, had to have been shot sometime after he came home from work on Friday until he discovered it at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Sohns said he did not hear a shot, but if someone did shoot down his driveway, that person was also shooting in the direction of his home, which concerns him over his family's safety.
An impression from the Facebook image is that someone might have shot the animal and placed it at the entrance of the driveway as a statement, but Sohns said there is no evidence it was placed there by another.
And he does not see why someone would want to make a statement on his property. Sohns said he is not a wolf advocate and would defend a family member or pet from a wolf attack, but he also is not one who would illegally shoot the animal either.
Wolves have their role in nature, too, he said.
"Everything has a niche," he said. "Every plant and animal has a niche."
He feels saddened the wolf was killed.
"It was just a beautiful animal," he said.
Anyone with information on the wolf shooting can call the DNR Hotline to leave a tip at 800.TIP-WDNR or 800.847.9367 or go online to report a violation at dnr.wi.gov/contact/hotline.html.
