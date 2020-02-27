Barron County health authorities stress that the coronavirus is not in the County.
"We're keeping a very close eye on it," Department of Health and Human Services Director Stacey Frolik said during the department's February board meeting.
Coronavirus had been reported in 30 countries as of Monday.
The World Health Organization's Feb. 24 situation report states that there have been 79,331 confirmed cases of the disease, with all but 2,069 appearing in China.
The worldwide death toll is 2,618, with all but 23 of those deaths occurring in China.
The Barron County Health and Human Services department is also focused on influenza, which has a mortality rate of .01%, but when coupled with pneumonia the rate jumps to 5%, Public Health Program Manager Laura Sauve told the board.
Based on the Feb. 24 WHO report, the coronavirus has a mortality rate of above 3%.
The 1918-1919 flu pandemic is estimated to have had a fatality rate above 2.5%, according to the CDC.
Influenza, also known as the flu, can be transmitted person to person from up to 6 feet away, according to the CDC.
The disease can be prevented through a yearly vaccination, preferably in October, that the CDC states is the most important step in protecting against the virus. Being vaccinated can reduce flu illnesses, doctors' visits, and missed work and school due to flu.
This year, Wisconsin is at 41% influenza vaccination rate while Barron County is at 38%, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Sauve told the board that the national goal is 70%.
The CDC encourages basic hygiene like hand washing, sneezing into elbows and disinfecting surfaces.
