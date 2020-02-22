We're into the second half of February now, which means that we're gaining more than three minutes of daylight every day — in fact, our days are already two hours longer than they were at the winter solstice. With the lengthening days, you can already discern some of the very earliest signs of the approaching spring. Northern cardinals have already started up their distinctive songs; this happens around Valentine's Day on average although I've heard them as early as Jan. 25. Poplar trees are already pushing out their very first fuzzy buds, and the willow trees that are so common on our local creek and river banks are gradually turning a brighter shade of yellow. Pairs of bald eagles will soon be seen high up in their aerobatic courtship flights. And owls will be breeding soon, with the raucous barking of barred owls echoing through the woods and yards. With all these subtle signs that our long (and this year unusually mild) winter season is transitioning toward spring, it's time to make sure we don't forget to mention some of our winter species before they leave us for their summer breeding grounds in the high Arctic.
Snow buntings are one of the more intriguing birds that inhabit the northern U.S. in the winter. They're what people are usually referring to when they talk about "snowbirds" (and not the retired kind that go to Arizona in the winter). Snow buntings are small birds about 15 centimeters long with a recognizable "toasted marshmallow" plumage pattern. On their wintering grounds, their nonbreeding plumage is white with rusty patches. Females are more reddishcolored with a rusty wash over their heads. Both sexes have a bright yellow beak in the winter. During the breeding season, they are more black and white to match their summer terrain. They can be hard to spot while they're walking along the ground, which is why they're most often spotted in flight in bright flocks. If you don't see any right away, keep an eye out because they don't stay in one place for long and will soon hurry off to their next feeding spot. I've seen a few here and there in open fields, but around here they're usually found around the Lake Superior shoreline and along Highway 2. The biggest flock I've ever seen was on the stretch of Highway 2 on the Bad River Reservation on the flat plain northwest of Birch Hill. They like beaches so there are plenty of places to look for them before the males head back north next month to stake out their territories. You won't hear them singing while they're here, but they do have a high chittering call that can be heard when they're flocked up. These little guys overwinter as far south as central Illinois and Colorado, with irruptions as far south as the Texas panhandle and South Carolina.
What makes these cute songbirds unique is their hardiness and adaptations to extreme cold temperatures. The have a downy feather base that extends to the base of their beaks and around their ankles. Their body temperature can decrease 30% to 40% lower than other birds their size before they go into hypothermia. They also bury themselves in snowdrifts to stay warm, much like ruffed grouse do. All this allows them to breed farther north than any other songbird and to get their breeding season underway when temperatures are well below 20-below zero Fahrenheit. The males migrate north in March a few weeks before the females, who don't seem to care for the cold as much as their mates. In fact, females tend to flock together in warmer areas and males can be found further north; in some areas birders and researchers may only see one sex or the other depending on the climate. Snow bunting populations can be hard to determine because the birds move around at enormous distances, and their cold habitats are also moving north and away from human populations and researchers. Lucky for us, we have plenty of winter habitat with our mix of lakeshore and farm fields, if we're willing to brave the weather to go looking for them. Just remember that if it's too cold for us, those tough little snow buntings are like Queen Elsa in "Frozen" — the cold never bothers them anyway.
Sarah Morris is a birdwatcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.
