Kathleen Marie (Mickschl) Newman

Kathleen Newman, age 79, of Rice Lake. She was born on August 28, 1940 and passed away on February 18, 2020.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Peter Newman of Rice Lake; four children, Phillip (Mindy) Newman of New Richmond, WI, Karen (Steve) Brandl of LaFarge, WI, David (Michelle) Newman of Mansfield, Texas and Mary (Brian) Widder of Beloit, WI; eight grandchildren, Libby (Nate) Brandl, Erin (Steven) Salazar, Zack Thurber, Gus Widder, Joe Brandl, Frances Widder, Mitch Newman and Maddie Newman; a great-granddaughter, Margaret Schneider; two sisters, Patricia (Bob) Doocy and RuthAnne (Bob) LaPinski; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
