Kathleen Carufel

Kathleen “Kathy” A. Carufel, 83, of Spooner passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Kathy was born on May 7, 1936, in Spooner to Ted and Verne (Anderson) Okonek. After graduating from Spooner High School in 1954, Kathy started her nursing education in Marshfield and graduated in 1957 as a registered nurse. Kathy’s nursing career took her to Eau Claire, Saint Paul, and eventually back home to Spooner, where she worked at the Spooner Clinic.
Back in Spooner, Kathy met William Carufel, and the two were united in marriage on August 26, 1961. Kathy gave up her nursing career to raise her family, which over the years grew to five children.
Kathy loved to snowmobile, cook, knit, sew, and go to Green Bay Packer games. She had many more hobbies and interests and was active in her church and was always smiling and ready to help anyone whenever she could.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Bill, of Spooner; sons, Chuck (Johna) Carufel of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Joe Carufel of Trego; daughter, Mary Mathews of Spooner; grandchildren, Jacob, Olivia, Kevin, and Heather; great-grandchildren, Mason and Brady; and nieces and nephew.
Kathy was preceded in death by two sons, Tom and Jim; parents, Ted and Verne; and siblings, Ted and Frances.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Fr. Phil Juza officiating; interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Spooner.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Kathy’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.