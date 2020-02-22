Joseph David Bowker, 56 of Summerville SC passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16th at Medical University of South Carolina after a short but courageous fight against cancer.
Joe was born the first of six children on June 22, 1963, in Harvey, IL to David and Rebekah Bowker. Joe spent the majority of his life in Oregon and Wisconsin and worked for various companies in recycling and carpet cleaning. He moved to South Carolina in 2009 and spent the last 10 years near his son Mike. Joe enjoyed music, spending time outdoors and playing with his dogs. He touched the lives of many people throughout the years with his gentle nature and sense of humor and will be missed by all.
He is survived by three children; Kenneth Bowker of Ashland WI, Mike Bowker of Charleston SC, and Sarah (Jamie) Nelson of Ashland WI., five siblings; Robert (Edna) Bowker of Havelock NC, Rebekah (Steve) Warren of Highbridge WI, Cathy (Bryan) Curtis of Phillips WI, Chris (Todd) Benedict of Ashland WI and Ellery (Margo) Bowker of Clinton, NC., six grandchildren; Kenneth Andrew Bowker, Jr., Addison Lynn Bowker, Delilah Rayne Bowker, Madeline Faith Bowker, Sophia Rose Bowker, EmmaLeia Rey Nelson, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, David Joseph Bowker and Rebekah Ruth Love Bowker.
A memorial service is being planned to honor his life in his home state of Wisconsin.
