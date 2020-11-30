November 27, 2020
Jon Glynn, 59, a resident of Springbrook Township, died at his home on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, surrounded by family.
A “drive in” memorial service (family and friends will be asked to stay in their cars during the service that will be held outdoors) will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at The River Church in Minong with Pastor Ben Kidder officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery just south of Spooner.
Online memories and or condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com. A complete obituary will appear in next week’s edition.
