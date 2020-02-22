Jim Giackino, also known as Bubba, the Whiz, Castile Cat, The Ups Man, the Macaroni Pony, Junxie, Big-G-Little-o-goeswith-Giackino and many other nicknames, went to Heaven early Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, 2020, at home, after a brief illness. His loving wife, Michelle, was with him.
Born on Saint Patrick's Day (which he reminded us frequently) in 1947, James Patrick Giackino begin his life with his father, Alpha, his mother, Beda (Turula) and older sister, Phyllis. The Giackino family grew with the births of the younger siblings, Patty, Don and John. Jim fondly recalled his childhood filled with fishing, hunting, baseball and hockey. He attended elementary school in Ramsay and graduated as a Bessemer Speed Boy in 1965. Upon graduation, Jim entered the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War until 1969.
Jim and his first wife, Carol, celebrated the birth of their son, Chad. He joined his older brothers, Ken, Jeff and Steve Jackson. Jim married his second wife, Michelle, on Sept. 23, 1995. Over the past 25 years, Jim and Michelle worked together (with a lot of help from family and friends) to build their dream home in Topaz, enjoyed Jim's retirement from UPS in 1999, and with much joy, spent time with their grandson, Drew Giackino.
Jim's mother, Beda, mother-in-law, Mary Jane Maki, father, Alpha, along with many uncles, aunties, cousins, nephew, Jason Shutes, and friends were waiting for him in Heaven. They will watch over their loved ones: son, Chad (Jen and Jacob Hablewitz); grandson, Drew (Alicia Berg and Travis Luedtke); siblings: The Kanters - Phyllis and Tom, Mike (Carolyn) and Kristen; The Shutes - Patty and Bob, Kevin (Brenda), Nathan (Alicia), Courtney Nuness (Jordan) and Jordan; Don and Julie, Jenny Friedlein (Jim), Jamie Stocker (Brad); John and Julie, Lindsay (Jeff Corullo), Tony (Jenn Burmeister); aunt, Eleanor Turula; grandma, Vera Warmuth; father-in-law, Harold Maki; brothers-in-law, Mark (Dede, Brian and Erik) Maki, Dan (Faye and Nicole) Maki; sister-in-law, Carolyn Novak; dear one, Paulette Leding; best pupper, Tino; along with numerous cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and many, many friends.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held Friday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 806 Putnam St., in Wakefield. Military rites will be held at 4:30 p.m., under the auspices of the Wakefield American Legion Geroux Post 11 and Wakefield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9084 Honor Guard.
As we think of Jim, let's smile and laugh, for he was a true character. He never failed to have a good-one-liner, a little bit of sarcasm, and the ability to make friends. If you have a good story about Jim, share it. This is how he wanted to be remembered.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Jerald Rocco, owner and manager of Lakeside Memorial Chapel Inc., in Wakefield. Condolences may be expressed online at lakesidememorialchapel.com.
