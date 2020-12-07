James Wheeler

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KT AND WAVES 2 TO 5 FT EXPECTED. * WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI, GRAND PORTAGE TO GRAND MARAIS MN AND PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&