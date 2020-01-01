James “Jim” Michalik Jan 1, 2020 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James “Jim” Michalik, age 81, of Washburn, passed away, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home. He was born April 1, 1938 in Mosinee, the son of Thomas and Lottie Michalik. Arrangements are pending with Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (Copyright © 2020 APG Media) Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Michael E. DeLasky James “Jim” Michalik Lawrence “Larry” Richard Gordon Leona A. King Geraldine E. Kontny James “Jim” Michalik Wrecking company sues Racine alleging underpayment in sale of property 2019: Year in review Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAshland tackle manufacturer has a trophy catchDebra J. FullertonWisconsin waitress 'speechless' after group tips $1,300Ashland man sentenced to prison on gun chargeTen years going strongDon't push snow across roads; watch for plowsRichard “Dick” OgleRichard J OgleAshland names Oredocker Hall of Fame inducteesHayward man killed by falling tree Images Videos CommentedDrowning of toddler was 'a tragic accident' (1)Cigarillos most sold tobacco product to minors (1)Mary L. Korth, (1)Northwoods Humane Society (1)Hwy. OO rezone OK’d by county (1) Upcoming Events Jan 1 Hatha Yoga Wed, Jan 1, 2020 Jan 1 Parkinson's Support Group Wed, Jan 1, 2020 Jan 1 Community Language Table for Advanced Learners Wed, Jan 1, 2020 Jan 1 R.O.C.K. Wed, Jan 1, 2020 Jan 2 Group exercise classes Thu, Jan 2, 2020 Jan 2 Group exercise classes Thu, Jan 2, 2020 Jan 2 Progressive Bingo Thu, Jan 2, 2020 Jan 3 Card Making Class Fri, Jan 3, 2020 Jan 3 Ginoogimomin "We Recover" Group Fri, Jan 3, 2020 Jan 3 Friday Fish Fry at the Moose Fri, Jan 3, 2020 eNewsletter Sign Up Sign up for our daily email newsletters to be informed every day! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates - Ashland Daily Press News Updates - Bayfield County Journal News Updates - Price County Review News Updates - Rice Lake Chronotype News Updates - Sawyer County Record News Updates - Spooner Advocate Manage your lists
