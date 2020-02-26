After finishing their Saturday, Feb. 22, American Birkebeiner races, 11 skiers were asked about their experience.
Almost to a person, all commented how the conditions — weather and course — were superb and the experience was enthralling.
Oyvind Solvang
Oyvind Solvang of Greenbush, Wisconsin, placed 258th in the 50K skate, his 18th Birkie.
Solvang, who's the president of Central Cross Country Skiing (CCCS), like Rudd, broke a pole.
"It was beautiful, fantastic," he said. "I had a little mishap; I broke my pole. It was really tight and I was passing a woman on one side and there was someone else on the other side and it got snapped," he said.
Solvang was very positive about the overall Birkie experience.
"I'd say it gets better every year," he said. "It's fantastic. The conditions were great but the whole start area, the volunteers, it just keeps on getting better. It's just incredible."
Peter Carlene
Peter Carlene of St. Paul raced the 50K skate, his first Birkie, and came in 63rd overall.
"It was really good," he said. "I was in Wave 1. I won Wave 1 and I caught a lot of the elite wave people. I didn't know what to expect because the longest race I've skied before is 20K. It required a different sort of pacing strategy, but I think I'm better at the longer races, so it felt really good. It didn't feel it was too hard until there was about 10K left and then I dug deep."
Carlene said the trail was really fast and during the race he skied at two different intervals the equivalent of a 5K both in 13 minutes, which, he said, is fast.
Blake Bristow
Blake Bristow of Wayzata, Minnesota, skied the 50K skate and finished 158th overall.
"It was ripping fast," he said of the course. "You couldn't have asked for better conditions. This is my fifth Birkie and this was the best condition so far. At the end, it got a little bit mushy coming across the lake a tiny bit, but the whole race was just perfect corduroy (surface of the groomed trail).
Kim Rudd
Kim Rudd of Plymouth, Minnesota, raced the 50K skate, her 22nd Birkie, and placed 338th and 36th for all women. She crossed the finish line with a broken pole.
"It was my own fault," she said. "Before the lake on a hill, I was trying to take a Gu (an energy jell to eat), and I was trying to eat it and my pole hit the ground and snapped. The funny part is I was on the lake skiing and a boy that I coached at Armstrong High School, one of my alumni skiers, he comes skiing up and he broke a pole, too. We decided to finish hand-to-hand, arm-in-arm, so we got a lot of cheers."
David Sjogren
David Sjogren of Bend, Oregon, came in 144th overall in the 50K skate.
"It was awesome," he said. "Crazy fast snow and lots of hills. It's been 20 years since I've done the race. I did four and took a 20-year gap, and this is the first time back — I had forgotten how hilly it is."
Benjamin Boelter
Benjamin Boelter of Sartell, Minnesota, came in 128th overall in his first Birkie 50K skate race. Previously, he had skied two Kortelopets.
"It was a lot of fun," he said. "It's a lot farther than the Korte."
He added, "While I am 18, I decided why not try the whole thing and I had a lot of fun."
At the start, Boelter said, he didn't push in his group because he didn't know what to expect
"With about 26K left I just kind of took off because I was feeling good and it was fun," he said.
He said the next time he does the race he plans on chasing the elite skiers.
Todd Craig
Todd Craig of Wausau placed 299th overall in his 50K skate race, his 23rd Birkie.
"It was great," he said. "I'm getting slower as I get older, but the trail was in great shape."
Craig said his 23rd Birkie was one of the most enjoyable and he would be back for his 24th next year.
Scott Lacey
Scott Lacey of Aspen, Colorado, came close to medaling in the 55K classic, coming in fourth.
"It was awesome," said Lacey. "It was one of the most beautiful conditions I've raced here in a long time. This was the first time doing classic. It was really, really fun. Definitively feel that it is a 5K longer course (than the 50K skate course). It was gorgeous and fast and so fun."
Aaron Douglas
Aaron Douglas of Appleton came in 153rd overall in his 50K skate race, his 12th Birkie.
"It was beautiful today," he said. "Conditions were fast. It's good to be up in Cable and Hayward. It's a good annual trek for the family. It might have been my fastest time. The course conditions were perfect today."
He added, "The sun's out; it's warm; conditions are great. It's a great day to ski."
Jessica (left) and Stacey Marion
When sisters Jessica and Stacey Marion first raced the Birkie they were in Wave 9 and over the years they've moved up, but not always in the same wave. This year they were both in the Elite Wave 50K skate.
"It was all right," said Jessica from Brunswick, Maine, who came in 292nd overall and 20th for women. "It was really fast conditions. I just felt kind of tired from the beginning, but it went by quickly."
"It was OK," said Stacey of Madison, who came in 381st overall and 34th for women. "There was a really large group of women who kind of stayed together the whole race. It was really bunched up and nobody dropped. It was a pretty stacked field, but it was really fun to ski with a large group of women."
