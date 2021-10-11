Where has summer gone? I am a gardener. I have many colorful flowers on the edges of my property as well as along the driveway. I have a fenced vegetable garden which requires planning at the beginning of the new year; deciding what and where I will obtain seeds to be planted in my home's lower level under lights to have ready for when the season becomes warm enough to trust the outdoor temperature. Yes, this is my second, or perhaps first occupation, especially since my retirement from paid work. I always end up with many more seedlings than I have room for outdoors in my half-acre lot. So then I have the joy of sharing those outdoor-ready plants with my gardening friends.
And here is the end of the growing season and into the harvesting faze. That too, becomes the opportunity for sharing the abundance of harvest with friends and neighbors. Where has the summer gone? The recent weather has been summer-like but I look at the trees around me which have turned color from green to all shades of gold to deep red. They seem to be telling me to clean up the remains of the tomatoes, green beans, green peppers, onions, carrots and more; they have given me their wealth to be canned and frozen for winter consumption. Where has summer gone?
The householders in my neighborhood exhibit various styles for their immediate surroundings. Some keep lawn grass luxuriant but tightly and neatly mown; no flowers or vegetables for them. Most of them do have at least some color but purchase it ready potted. So why do I start my own plants with so much bother and effort? Because I love to see those tiny seeds to grow into luxuriant plants producing either edible fruits or beauty of color around my home. It is my local version of a miracle; The Lord's gift that I can look forward to each year, each spring followed the abundance of summer; but where has this summer gone? Yes, I love summer, but I do love winter as well. I have passed the stage of life to plan skiing, snow-shoeing or ice fishing, but would you believe I really enjoy scraping the snow from my driveway (if it doesn't get more than four inches deep.) No I don't have a snow blower, but several of my kind neighbors do. I guess I'm really an outdoor person.
So do I escape to warmer climate in winter? No, now that I am not gainfully employed I could join some of my friends in Florida, or Arizona, or even Mexico to bask in the sun and beach. But I just don't have the urge to leave my cozy home where all I need to do to be warm is adjust the thermostat and hear the furnace blower come on. I've spent enough of my life feeding wood into stoves or even furnaces, or worrying about keeping my little children away from the oil heater in the living room. The winter the third child, of my six, was born in February, we lived in a house without indoor plumbing, carrying water from a pump located 20 feet from the house. This was in 1954. My husband was working for a farmer who seemed to think such conditions were appropriate for the family of his employee. Why did I tolerate it? I was young and foolish. I did not tolerate it another winter. We rented a house a few miles from the farm which had a furnace in the basement which required wood or coal. It had indoor plumbing; one bathroom for four bedrooms. Remember this was 1954, not 1925. There is more to the story; I have often been told I should write a book. I guess I don't enjoy writing that much. I'm not good at looking at the funny side of the story so it wouldn't be very readable.
But some of that history does explain what has gone into making me the person I have become, college degrees and all. It helps me to understand others who are less fortunate than I am now.
Lee Haight is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin whose background includes farm wife and mother of six, legal secretary, teacher and pastor.
